Additional stimulus legislation may be coming. Here's what could be in it

Americans who are eager for more help from the government could be waiting awhile.

Additional stimulus legislation is coming, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said this week. But those talks likely won't get serious until late July.

"I definitely think we are going to need another bipartisan legislation to put more money into the economy," Mnuchin told the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship on Wednesday.

"We don't want to rush into that because we want to be both careful at this point in seeing how the money is in the economy," Mnuchin said. "A lot of the money is still not in it."

Specifically, that includes $130 billion in unclaimed Paycheck Protection Program funds.

And other types of federal support are still winding their way into the economy, too. That includes economic impact payments, or stimulus checks of up to $1,200 per individual. The government has sent out about 159 million of those payments. Meanwhile, up to 35 million checks have yet to reach people.

In addition, many individuals are still waiting to get unemployment benefits, due to the unprecedented surge in claims.