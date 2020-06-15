North Korea is frustrated at its 'failed diplomacy' with the U.S. and South Korea, says expert

North Korea's recent proclamations of aggression could be a sign of frustration at what it views as "failed diplomacy," said an expert on Monday.

On Saturday, North Korea issued a warning of retaliatory military measures against South Korea.

"By exercising my power authorized by the Supreme Leader, our Party and the state, I gave an instruction to the ... department in charge of the affairs with (the) enemy to decisively carry out the next action," said Kim Yo Jong, who serves unofficially as one of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's top aides, according to a statement carried by state news agency KCNA obtained by NBC News. Kim Yo Jong is the younger sister of Kim Jong Un.

Pyongyang has been angered by defectors who have been sending rice and anti-North propaganda leaflets — typically via balloons or in bottles by sea.

The balloons and rice have been standing issues between the two countries, but the context in which Pyongyang is now operating in is quite different, so the recent developments need to be seen in a "broader context of frustration," said John Park, director of the Korea Project at the Harvard Kennedy School.

"We're in the long shadow of what the North Koreans view to be failed diplomacy at the leader-to-leader level," said Park.

Pyongyang is moving in a different direction because the North Koreans feel they have been let down by the U.S. and South Korea. And it comes two years after the historic summit in Singapore in June 2018, between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump, said Park.

There has been little progress since, and a second round of talks ended abruptly in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi when both sides could not agree on the removal of sanctions.