Ford unveils 2021 Mustang Mach 1 as new global 'pinnacle' of pony car lineup

Ford Motor is resurrecting the Mustang Mach 1 as the new global "pinnacle" of 5.0-liter V8 models for the famed pony car.
The automaker digitally unveiled the limited-edition car Tuesday. It features greater performance than the current Mustang GT but is expected to be more attainable than Mustang Shelby GT models, which are track-focused variants with more powerful engines.
The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 follows other "buzz" or "hype" models such as the Bullitt, a model inspired by a Mustang in the 1968 movie by the same name starring Steve McQueen. Such vehicles aren't bestsellers but are considered important to attract attention to entire brands and vehicle lineups.
"With success of the other recent buzz models such as Bullitt, now is a great time to bring back the legendary Mach 1 name to the pony car lineup after a 17-year hiatus," Ford historian Ted Ryan said during a media briefing. "This 2021 model lives up to the legacy, setting a new standard for 5.0-liter Mustang track performance."
The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 – arriving next spring in the U.S. and Canada – features a more aggressive design, including a freshened front end and grille, as well as performance parts from the Shelby GT models. The vehicle's engine produces 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.
"It's going to pull you from the seat of your pants," Jim Owens, head of Mustang marketing, said. He referred to the car as the "pinnacle of 5.0-liter performance" for Mustang.
The car will come standard with a six-speed manual transmission. A 10-speed automatic transmission also will be available.
Ford did not release pricing for the car, which will be sold in international markets unlike other special models such as the Bullitt.
Ford executives declined to discuss sales expectations for the car. More than 300,000 Mustang Mach 1 models have been produced since its debut in 1969, according to Ford. The car was first discontinued after nine years. The model returned for the 2003 and 2004 Mustang models.
Ford also is using the "Mach" name for the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover that's expected to go on sale later this year.