Ford unveils 2021 Mustang Mach 1 as new global 'pinnacle' of pony car lineup

Ford Motor is resurrecting the Mustang Mach 1 as the new global "pinnacle" of 5.0-liter V8 models for the famed pony car.

The automaker digitally unveiled the limited-edition car Tuesday. It features greater performance than the current Mustang GT but is expected to be more attainable than Mustang Shelby GT models, which are track-focused variants with more powerful engines.

The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 follows other "buzz" or "hype" models such as the Bullitt, a model inspired by a Mustang in the 1968 movie by the same name starring Steve McQueen. Such vehicles aren't bestsellers but are considered important to attract attention to entire brands and vehicle lineups.

"With success of the other recent buzz models such as Bullitt, now is a great time to bring back the legendary Mach 1 name to the pony car lineup after a 17-year hiatus," Ford historian Ted Ryan said during a media briefing. "This 2021 model lives up to the legacy, setting a new standard for 5.0-liter Mustang track performance."