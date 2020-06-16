Five ways for Gen Z members to learn or earn in a pandemic summer of busted plans

Sophia Cohen, 17, pivoted from a course in Berlin and some travel to volunteer work and studying German at home.

Like many high school students, Sophia Cohen, 17, had planned a packed summer: a German intensive language course in Berlin, followed by travel.

Her excitement faded, though, when the coronavirus pandemic began spreading. Cohen, a rising high school senior, spent a nerve-wracking month at home in Seattle waiting to hear what would happen with her program.

When she heard the news, she felt sad but eventually formed other plans: studying German online with some of the people who'd planned on attending the session, volunteering with a local blood donation center, plying her photography business and babysitting.

And, Cohen says, she tweaked her long-term goals and plans to move abroad next summer.

"It took time to discover a better alternative," Cohen said. She credits her mother with helping her to find the silver lining.

More from Invest in You:

Not a saver? Learn these skills and end your year with a nice stash

Robo advisor and online broker apps make it easier to crack investing

This simple financial plan makes it easier to get through tough times

Cohen's change in direction is right in step with the current world, says Jenny Blake, a New York-based career strategist and host of the podcast Pivot.

"It's the summer of self-education," Blake said.

"Shake off the idea you'll earn less and be disadvantaged for the rest of your life because you're graduating in a recession," Blake said. "Statistically we can't all be the exception, but tell yourself, 'That is not going to apply to me.'"