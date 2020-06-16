How investors can tell which companies do better when it comes to racial diversity

Many companies have made big promises in recent weeks when it comes to improving racial diversity.

Yet investors may be wondering whether the stocks they own include companies that have made racial inclusion a priority.

One index is aiming to provide a measure for that.

The Morningstar Minority Empowerment Index was launched in 2018 to identify companies that are committed to diversity and inclusion through their policies and programs, as well as societal impact.

More from Personal Finance:

Americans appear ready to shop again

68% of parents worry about paying for college amid Covid-19

12 million people are at risk of not getting their stimulus check

"The idea is that the index highlights companies that have a genuine commitment to diversity and inclusion," said Dan Lefkovitz, strategist at Morningstar Indexes. "It's selecting companies that have shown through their policies, but also their behaviour, that they take diversity and inclusion seriously."

The holdings in the index are determined using a Minority Empowerment Score based on a variety of measures. That includes board diversity, discrimination policy, diversity programs, community development programs and supply chain monitoring, among others.