Asia stocks as IMF warns of unprecedented crisis; regional geopolitical tensions watched

Stocks in Asia were set to decline at the open on Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund said the global economy is set to see a more significant contraction than it previously forecast.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 22,405 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,310. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,582.21.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set for a positive start. The SPI futures contract was at 5,974, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,942.30.

On the economic data front, Japan's trade data for May is set to be released at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said in a Tuesday blog post that "the forthcoming June World Economic Outlook Update is expected to show negative growth rates even worse than previously estimated." The fund also said the current crisis, which it dubbed the Great Lockdown, is "unlike anything the world has seen before."

Authorities have imposed lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving most economies essentially frozen. While many countries have begun to ease these measures, it has proven challenging given the looming threat of a potential resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, trial results announced Tuesday showed dexamethasone — a widely available drug — can help critically ill coronavirus patients. The treatment reportedly reduced Covid-19 deaths in hospitalized patients by up to one third. Globally, more than 8 million people have been infected by the virus while at least 438,171 lives have been taken, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Investors will likely also continue to watch for developments on the geopolitical front regionally, as tensions escalate along the Korean peninsula after North Korea reportedly destroyed a liaison office with the South. Over at the Himalayan border, Indian and Chinese troops clashed as the two sides remain in a standoff, according to a Reuters report.