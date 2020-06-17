Here's why you need to up your financial literacy: It's costing you money

When it comes to money, you can't make wild stabs and think everything will be OK. Maybe it will be. Maybe it won't.

Less-than-great news for Gen Z: They have the lowest financial literacy of any demographic, according to a survey from TIAA fielded in January.

In the annual P-FIN Index of financial literacy, the overall population of American adults on average correctly answered 52% of questions. Gen Z got just 41% of its answers right.

Given an unpredictable stock market and an economy starting to reopen, it's more important than ever to know all you can about your money.

There are two problems with staying in the dark, says Ric Edelman, founder of Edelman Financial Engines. Not only are you not managing things that well, but you might also be missing out.

For instance: You got a new job, and your employer asked if you wanted to participate in the 401(k) savings plan. You turned it down because you think you're too young to have to worry about retirement. Or you tell yourself you'll get to it later.

The good news is that your early 20s are the perfect time to learn things you can use for the rest of your life.

For instance, Edelman says a common problem is failing to recognize the true costs of buying something. Here's how to make a truly informed choice.