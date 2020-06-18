Breonna Taylor case: Kentucky attorney general asks for patience as police killing probe continues

A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, during a protest against the death George Floyd in Minneapolis, in Denver, Colorado on June 3, 2020.

Kentucky's attorney general asked the public to remain patient Thursday with his office's investigation of the police killing of Breonna Taylor, more than three months after the Black emergency room technician died during a raid of her Louisville home.

"I can assure you that at the end of our investigation, we will do what is right," Attorney General Daniel Cameron told reporters at a press conference, which did not include announcements of any criminal charges against cops involved in the raid.

"We will find the truth," said Cameron, who took over the criminal investigation as a special prosecutor in the case last month.

"It's important that we get this right."

The attorney general pointedly asked people to refrain from violent protest of the 26-year-old Taylor's killing.

"Violence and lawlessness will do nothing more than to perpetuate further tragedy," Cameron said.

He said he is "saddened and heartbroken" by Taylor's death

Taylor's death has attracted nationwide interest and been among the subjects of protests in the weeks since the Minneapolis police killing of a Black man, George Floyd, on Memorial Day.

The officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than seven minutes, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder and manslaughter in that case, and three other cops who assisted in the arrest have been charged with aiding and abetting those crimes. Floyd was being arrested on suspicion of using counterfeit money for a purchase. All four cops charged in the case have been terminated by the Minneapolis Police Department.