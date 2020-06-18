Health-care workers on the front-line of the pandemic have another concern: Crushing student loan debt

This past April was a month Tom Nigro will never forget. As a certified registered nurse anesthetist, Nigro was well-equipped to serve victims of the coronavirus and moved that month from his apartment in Milwaukee to New York City – then the epicenter of the pandemic. On April 8, for example, more than 5,581 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus, 1,533 entered the hospital and 547 people died. "On the day I walked in, many patients were on ventilators," said Nigro, 33, who was stationed at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Brooklyn. A question he often got: "Am I going to die?" Nigro spent the month trying to find ways to keep people breathing, and talking to panicked family members. "Nothing can prepare you for the amount of death this virus has caused," he said. "It was crushing." Yet despite the intense month, one thing that never moved from the back of his mind: The $160,000 in student loans he took out to become a health-care worker.

To become a certified registered nurse anesthetist, Tom Nigro borrowed around $160,000. Source: Tom Nigro

Many of the doctors and nurses working beside Nigro during the pandemic were likely plagued by a similar debt load. The average medical student who takes out loans owes more than $200,000, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. Overall, health-care workers tend to borrow more than other graduate students.