Trump calls Supreme Court rulings 'shotgun blasts into the face' of Republicans, conservatives

U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, U.S., after a weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, June 14, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Thursday raged against recent Supreme Court decisions that he said were "horrible & politically charged," and "shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives."

"We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!" the president wrote in a tweet, shortly after the Supreme Court ruled against his administration in its effort to undo the DACA program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

"Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?" Trump wrote in a second Twitter post.

The president earlier Thursday retweeted a news site that highlighted Judge Clarence Thomas's dissenting opinion in the DACA ruling.

The DACA opinion was written by Chief Justice John Roberts, who joined four other liberal justices on the high court in the ruling that said the Trump administration acted in an "arbitrary and capricious" manner to termination the the Obama-era immigration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Roberts was appointed to the Supreme Court by President George W. Bush, a Republican. The chief justice has repeatedly irked his fellow conservatives by sometimes joining with liberal justices in rulings that were opposed by Republicans, most notably in decisions that protected the health-care law known as Obamacare.

On Monday the Supreme Court, in a ruling written by Trump appointee Justice Neil Gorsuch, said that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender.

Trump at the time had said of that ruling that "some people were surprised" with the decision but "they've ruled, and we live with their decision."

"That's what it's all about. We live with the decision of the Supreme Court," the president said.

The Supreme Court earlier this month also refused to considering hearing appeals on ten Second Amendment-related cases that have been backed by activists who want to loosen gun regulations.

In contrast to Trump's vitriol over the Supreme Court, his predecessor in the White House, President Barack Obama, lauded the DACA decision on Twitter, and used it as an opportunity to tout the Democratic presidential candidacy of his vice president, Joe Biden.

"Eight years ago this week, we protected young people who were raised as part of our American family from deportation," Obama wrote.

"Today, I'm happy for them, their families, and all of us. We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals," Obama wrote. "And now to stand up for those ideals, we have to move forward and elect @JoeBiden and a Democratic Congress that does its job, protects DREAMers, and finally creates a system that's truly worthy of this nation of immigrants once and for all.