The smart moves college graduates must make now to achieve a stellar credit score

For college graduates the future is full of new possibilities and, along with it, some financial milestones — a new career, a salary, a move to a new place and maybe even a new car. But this thrilling new turning point can also be challenging if you have minimal credit history. That's because lenders, insurers, employers and others rely on credit history to assess how individuals manage their financial responsibilities. While having no credit is better than fixing bad credit, it can still prohibit you from securing a loan for large purchases, getting a good rate on car insurance or qualifying for utility services such as electricity, gas, cable or water.

Credit scores, the three-digit score based on your credit history, typically range from 300–850. Any score between 670 and 680 is typically considered good, and that helps you land lower rates on loans and insurance. The higher your credit score, the more likely you are to qualify for more and better offers. Typically, recent graduates have some credit history based on a student loan or credit card, but if you are among those who need to build up some credit, here are some tips to get there fast.

Gain access to a line of credit

Opening a credit card is one of the fastest ways to build credit, as long as you make your payments on time; even one late payment could plunge a score by 100 points or more. Once you have your chosen credit card, register your online account as soon as possible to keep track of your balance and to turn on notifications to alert when bills are coming due so you are never late on a payment. Although there are thousands of cards to pick from, a secured credit card will provide those with no credit history the best chance of qualifying. A secured card is similar to a traditional credit card in that it extends credit, charges interest and may even offer rewards, but a secured card requires you to make a deposit (usually around $200) and that becomes your credit limit. A higher credit limit will require a higher deposit. "It is important to get in the habit of paying off your card each month. If you cannot pay off your card, get rid of it, says Doug Boneparth, a CNBC contributor and president of Bone Fide Wealth.

Understanding your cash flow is crucial to building credit history, says Boneparth. "If you don't understand your cash flow, you could put yourself at risk of overspending." Your cash flow is the difference between the money you earn and your expenses. Credit experts advise keeping revolving debt below 30% of your available credit so that your utilization rate doesn't hurt your credit score.

If you're splitting expenses like cable, electric and water, with roommates or friends, make sure you are the guarantor on those bills if you want those to count toward your credit history. But be sure to have an upfront conversation with your roommates first: Figure out the details of who is responsible for what, when the bills are due and how the expenses will be split so that you aren't in for any surprises down the road. Also, be careful when using peer-to-peer payment apps. While these money transfer apps — like Venmo, PayPal and Cash App — may make splitting bills with friends and family painless, they also come with hidden processing fees.

