Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Carnival, T-Mobile, Virgin Galactic and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

T-Mobile — The telecommunication company's stock fell 1% in extended trading after it announced that SoftBank will sell about 198 million shares of T-Mobile worth about $21 billion. The sale represents around 65% of SoftBank's stake in T-Mobile.

Carnival Cruise — The cruise operator's stock dropped 1% after the market closed. Carnival tweeted Monday that it is canceling all cruises through Sep. 30, going beyond the suspension agreed upon by other major companies. The Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that cruise operators, including Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises, have voluntarily extended their suspension of cruises out of U.S. ports through Sep. 15. Norwegian and Royal Caribbean saw their stocks make marginal moves after the closing bell.

Virgin Galactic — The space travel company's stock whipsawed after the closing bell. Virgin Galactic's stock surged earlier on Monday after the company announced that it had signed a "Space Act Agreement" with NASA allowing it to train the agency's astronauts for trips to the International Space Station. "We are excited to partner with NASA on this private orbital spaceflight program, which will not only allow us to use our spaceflight platform, but also offer our space training infrastructure to NASA and other agencies," said Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides in a statement.

Spotify — Shares of the audio streaming platform rose about 1% in extended trading after Comcast announced that Spotify will be available on its Xfinity cable service, allowing customers to stream music and podcasts directly onto their TVs.

Nikola — The electric vehicle manufacturer's stock fell 1% in extended trading. JPMorgan predicted on Monday that stock of the company will lose almost a third of its value. The investment bank initiated Nikola as neutral and said its stock already looks fully valued. Shares of Nikola hit a new 52-week high during trading Monday.