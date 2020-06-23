BET founder Robert Johnson urges Black Lives Matter to form its own independent political party

Robert Johnson, who founded Black Entertainment Television, told CNBC on Tuesday that Black Americans should form their own political party to concentrate their electoral influence.

"I've been convinced for a long time that 40 millions African Americans who tend to vote as a bloc in one of the two parties limit their leverage in getting action form both parties," Johnson said on "Squawk on the Street."

Johnson, who has previously called on the U.S. government to provide reparations for slavery, said the independent political party would stand for things "principally focused on the interests" of Black Americans.

Johnson's comments come as waves of protests against racism and police brutality continue in cities across the U.S. following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by a fired Minneapolis police officer, who is White.

Last week, Johnson sent a letter to "Black Lives Matter Leaders and Supporters," suggesting that "Black Lives Matter (BLM) consider establishing a formal independent political party. The party could be founded on the principle articulated by the founding members of the Congressional Black Caucus in 1971."

Johnson described the Congressional Black Caucus founding principle as Blacks having "no permanent friends, no permanent enemies" and just "permanent interests.'"

Johnson also commented on his call earlier this month on CNBC for $14 trillion of reparations for slavery.

He said on "Squawk on the Street" on Tuesday that the questions Americans should be asking about reparations, which in his words would transfer wealth back to African Americans, is: "Why shouldn't we do this?"