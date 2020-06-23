Watch live: Dr. Fauci and other health officials testify at coronavirus hearing

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday with Dr. Anthony Fauci and other key Trump administration health officials on the U.S. response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is joining Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of Health and Human Services, before the House committee.

The hearing comes as public health experts criticizethe Trump administration's response to the virus.

The coronavirus, which has sickened more than 2.4 million Americans as of Tuesday, is rapidly spreading in the U.S. As of Monday, the U.S. seven-day average of new Covid-19 cases was up more than 30% compared with a week prior according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Cases are growing by 5% or more in 26 states across the U.S., including Arizona, Texas, Florida and Oklahoma. Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise as well.

