Girls Who Code exec: Tech companies need to support women 'very differently' to close skills gap

Building a diverse and inclusive workplace goes far beyond hiring. Especially when it comes to hiring women. That's according to Dr. Tarika Barrett, chief operating officer of Girls Who Code, an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology. She is also a member CNBC's Technology Executive Council.

Dr. Barrett says that companies need to focus more on supporting women once they're in the door, whether that's through pay equity and promotions or more flexible policies for employees who are caregivers.

"I think for tech companies, the critical thing is to acknowledge where we are with women [and] with people of color during this pandemic," Dr. Barrett said on "Squawk Alley."

According to the Department of Labor, women's unemployment was nearly three points higher than men's in April, which many consider the height of the pandemic, at 16.2%. Additionally, according to an analysis by the National Women's Law Center, women held 77% of jobs in education and health services pre-pandemic but account for 83% of the jobs lost in those two sectors combined.

"When you look at the data, you have to kind of acknowledge the problem we're grappling with. Women make up less than 25% of the tech workforce, and for women of color it's only 18%," Dr. Barrett claims.