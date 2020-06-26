New Ford F-150 adding tech consumers are 'more than willing to pay for,' exec says

Ford Motor isn't worried about new features on its new F-150 pricing people out of the increasingly expensive full-size pickup market, according Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley.

"This is content people want and are more than willing to pay for," he said Friday during CNBC's "Squawk Box." "People are happy to pay if the product is more productive."

On Thursday evening, Ford unveiled traditional and hybrid versions of the 2021 F-150 pickup. The truck is scheduled to begin arriving in dealerships this fall. An all-electric F-150 is expected sometime in the next two years.

Ford has not announced pricing for the new F-150. Starting pricing on 2020 models ranges from about $30,000 to $70,000.

The full-size pickup segment has increasingly gotten more expensive in the past decade as new models and features are released. The average price paid for F-150 pickups this year is more than $49,000, according to auto research firm Edmunds.