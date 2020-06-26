These are the seven states where you can get more than $1,200 per week in unemployment benefits

Nearly 20 million Americans are still receiving unemployment benefits.

How much they are getting can depend largely on the state they call home.

Every state has its own formula to determine benefits that is based on your previous income. The equations are designed to replace a part of your income, in order to keep you on your feet and looking for another job. There are minimum payouts to help the low earners, and maximums set to keep the system sustainable.

The average U.S. unemployment check was $378 at the end of 2019. The 2020 stimulus bill boosted weekly unemployment checks by $600.

Now, check out this video to see the top paying states and comparison of benefits across the country.