What to watch today: Dow futures lower as bank stocks, Nike shares sink

Dow futures were pointing to a decline at Friday's open, with bank stocks lower after the Federal Reserve's annual stress test results and Dow-stock Nike under pressure after delivering an unexpected quarterly loss and a sharp sales decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday closed nearly 300 points higher in a volatile session, one day after plunging more than 700 points. (CNBC)
* Fed imposes limits on dividends, suspends share buybacks at major U.S. banks (CNBC)
* Nike reports unexpected fiscal fourth-quarter loss as sales tumble 38% (CNBC)
The CEOs of major U.S. airlines are set to hold a meeting Friday with Vice President Mike Pence and other senior U.S. officials in Washington. On Thursday, unions representing tens of thousands of airline employees asked lawmakers for $32 billion in additional government aid to maintain their jobs through to the end of March 2021. (CNBC)
The number of borrowers delaying their monthly mortgage payments due to the coronavirus rose sharply once again after three weeks of declines. Active forbearance plans rose by 79,000 in the past week, erasing roughly half the improvement seen since the peak of May 22, according to mortgage data firm Black Knight. (CNBC)
New Covid-19 infections are spiking in more than 31 states, including Texas and Florida, which paused their reopening plans. Twelve states hit record highs in new cases on Wednesday based on their seven-day average, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. (CNBC)
* New York governor to spiking states: 'You played politics with this virus, and you lost' (CNBC)
* New Jersey governor: 'I believe we will be back in school' this fall with coronavirus protocols (CNBC)
As total cases in the U.S. surged past 2.4 million, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the true number of American cases could be 10 times higher. With many more young adults getting the virus, the CDC now advises that people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions, not just those over 65, are at increased risk for severe illness. (NBC News)
Even with skyrocketing case numbers, President Donald Trump remains adamant that the coronavirus situation remains under control. In a tweet around midnight, Trump said the U.S. economy is "roaring back" and won't be shut down again. The Trump administration, despite the pandemic, is asking the Supreme Court to strike down Obamacare. (CNBC & NBC News)
Finance executives are now bracing for Joe Biden to potentially win the presidency as Donald Trump slides in national and swing-state polls. Various current and former Wall Street financiers, analysts, lobbyists, lawyers and political advisors with banking clients spoke to CNBC about how the industry is bracing for a possible Biden win.
* Democratic activists, tech execs to launch super PAC to use Trump's own tweets against him (CNBC)
The House approved a far-reaching police overhaul from Democrats in a vote heavy with emotion and symbolism as a divided Congress struggles to address the global outcry over the police killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans. The bill won't pass the GOP-controlled Senate, said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Trump has treatened a veto. (AP)
The Minneapolis City Council votes today on a proposal to change the city charter to allow elimination of the city's police department, a radical move supported by a majority of the council after Floyd's death last month. However, the measure's passage is far from assured. (AP)
Verizon (VZ) is pulling advertising on Facebook (FB) and Facebook-owned Instagram, joining a growing list of companies boycotting the social networks over hate speech. Last week, a group of six organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP asked "large Facebook advertisers to show they will not support a company that puts profit over safety." (CNBC)
Shares of Ford, down more than 30% this year, were higher in Friday's premarket after the struggling automaker unveiled its new F-150 pickup. The 2021 version of the wildly popular truck is packed with tech features, including hands-free driving and an integrated power generator. The new pickup, available in traditional and hybrid models, is scheduled to begin arriving in dealerships this fall. (CNBC)
Amazon (AMZN) will pay just over $1 billion to buy self-driving startup Zoox, according to tech site The Information. Separately, Amazon is buying the naming rights to Seattle's KeyArena, calling it "Climate Pledge Arena" in recognition of its status as the first fully carbon-neutral arena. It's already the home of the WNBA's Storm and will be where Seattle's incoming NHL team will play.
Shares of Gap, down over 40% this year as of Thursday's close, were soaring about 16% in Friday's premarket trading after the retailer entered into a "multi-year partnership" with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West to create a Yeezy line of clothing.
Discount retailer Big Lots (BIG) continues to see the strong demand that began in mid-April. It now expects second-quarter comparable sales to be up in the mid-to-high twenties, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 to $2.75. The stock was surging over 16% in the premarket.
Albertsons (ACI) begins trading today on the New York Stock Exchange after the supermarket operator's initial public offering was priced at a lower-than-expected $16 per share. Separately, PG&E (PCG) raised $5.5 billion through the sale of shares and equity units, as the California utility prepares to emerge from bankruptcy protection next week.
Harley-Davidson (HOG) is eliminating 140 U.S. jobs amid cuts in its production volumes. Ninety jobs will be cut at Harley's York, Pennsylvania, plant, while 50 jobs will be cut at its facility in Tomahawk, Wisconsin.
Office Depot (ODP) announced that a 1-for-10 reverse stock split would become effective at the close of trading on June 30. Shareholders had approved the move at the company's annual meeting in May.
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) had a second successful flight of its spaceship over Southern New Mexico, with pilots flying the ship at faster speeds than during the initial flight.