House GOP leader suggests without evidence that protests are driving up coronavirus cases

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday partly blamed spikes in the number of coronavirus cases nationwide on demonstrations in support of Black Lives Matter.

Dozens of states have reported increases in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases after reopening some businesses, with at least 12 states pushing their seven-day average of daily new cases to a record high last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

"We phased in the openings and we knew something like this could happen but maybe not to this extent," McCarthy, a Republican, said in an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box.

California, which McCarthy represents, is among the states that has seen a substantial increase in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered the closure of bars in Los Angeles and neighboring counties due to the spike. The governors of Texas and Florida also ordered bars to be closed following dramatic upticks in their states.

"The bars but also compounded on that, the protests," McCarthy said without citing any specific evidence linking protests to a rise in cases. "When I looked at that drone view of [Los Angeles], where it was almost a mile-long shoulder-to-shoulder of people and they're expressing, they're vocal ... and now we're finding that's the easiest way to transmit to one another, the long periods of time next to one another."