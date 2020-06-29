Got an inherited retirement account and took a mandatory withdrawal? You can put it back

If you took a mandatory distribution from an inherited retirement account this year, the IRS will let you put the money back.

The CARES Act, which became law on March 27, allowed individuals to skip required minimum distributions for 2020.

This is the annual withdrawal you must take from your individual retirement account and 401(k) plans after you turn 70½ — or, starting this year, 72.

Beneficiaries of inherited IRAs were also allowed to bypass this year's RMDs, but they were out of luck if they had already taken the withdrawal — until last week.

The IRS has now eased the rules for those who took their RMDs in 2020, giving them until Aug. 31 to return the cash to the account.

This relief also applies to beneficiaries of inherited IRAs, a surprising move that would otherwise be disallowed by law.

"Shocking is more indicative of the real feeling here," said Jeffrey Levine, CPA and director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners in Long Island, New York.

"I haven't spoken to anyone who thought the IRS could do this if they had wanted to," he said. "They are blatantly contradicting existing law."