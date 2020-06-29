Morgan Stanley is bullish on Singapore stocks and expects 14% returns

People wearing protective masks walk along the Jubilee Bridge at the Marina Bay waterfront on June 7, 2020 in Singapore.

Morgan Stanley is bullish on Singapore stocks and expects as much as 14% returns for the MSCI Singapore index over the next 12 months.

In fact, investors could increasingly be looking to Singapore as a safe place to invest in as uncertainty roils the region, the investment bank said.

"We could see inflows supported by a growing of perception of Singapore as a safe haven amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties in the region," analysts Wilson Ng and Derek Chang wrote in a report last week.

Covid-19 has ravaged economies worldwide, and Asia-Pacific nations have not been spared.

Singapore, a wealthy city state in the region, has unveiled one of the most generous measures to support its economy – four stimulus packages worth 100 billion Singapore dollars, or almost 20% of the country's GDP.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions have intensified.

Hong Kong's protests reignited again in May after China approved a national security law said to curtail the Chinese city's freedoms. The latest demonstrations come after months of protests last year that crippled the territory's economy.

Singapore and Hong Kong have traditionally been competitors for the status of the top financial hub and wealth center in Asia.