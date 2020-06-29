Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press briefing Monday on the Covid-19 outbreak as the state continues reopening in phases.

The governor is expected to make an announcement on the current reopening guidelines in New York City and the state's response to the ongoing pandemic.

"In New York City we have a number of things going on, we have the large social gatherings on street corners, et cetera, we have the demonstrations — that is not helpful. We have a lack of compliance and a lack of enforcement which is not helpful. So we're watching those things," Cuomo said earlier Monday, during an interview with NY1's Pat Kiernan.

"I would not want to roll back anything we've done. I want to continue to move forward, but we may move forward with caution," Cuomo told NY1.

The governor said he is speaking with elected officials and business owners in New York City before it enters Phase 3 of reopening, which is currently set for July 6. Cuomo also added that he is concerned about reopening malls and indoor dining and "may consider slowing them down for next week."

On Sunday, the governor announced five coronavirus deaths, the state's lowest single-day death number since March 15. New York reported 616 additional confirmed cases and fewer than 900 hospitalizations.

"As states across the country struggle with new outbreaks related to reopening, New York's numbers continue to go down to record lows," he said Sunday.

Cuomo's address comes after the governors of several states where cases are surging announced they would walk back or delay reopening plans.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars to close in Los Angeles and several other counties on Sunday to curb the spread of the virus. Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee also delayed reopening in eight of the state's 39 counties.

The U.S. reported more than 45,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, a record-breaking increase, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

— CNBC's Noah Higgins-Dunn contributed to this report.