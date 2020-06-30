Amazon's AWS establishes new aerospace cloud unit as Jeff Bezos increases bets on outer space

The logo of Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen during the 4th annual America Digital Latin American Congress of Business and Technology in Santiago, Chile, September 5, 2018.

Amazon Web Services, the cloud-computing branch of the e-commerce giant, is further expanding its services in the growing space industry.

The company announced on Tuesday that AWS is establishing a new unit called Aerospace and Satellite Solutions, led by former U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clint Crosier — who most recently directed the establishment of the U.S. Space Force.

"We find ourselves in the most exciting time in space since the Apollo missions," Crosier said in a statement.

AWS has previously worked with both the public and private sector in the space industry, supporting everything from satellite design to spaceflight operations. The Aerospace and Satellite Solutions will seek to offer a wide array of services to companies in the industry. Job listings for the unit identify it's looking to provide services for nearly every space sub-sector, including rocket launches, human spaceflight support, robotic systems, mission control operations, space stations, satellite networks and more.

Amazon has steadily grown its influence in the space industry in recent years, with a satellite connection service called AWS Ground Station and a satellite internet venture called Project Kuiper, which would compete with SpaceX's Starlink and other satellite broadband providers. AWS Ground Station, unveiled in November 2018, is already serving customers such as NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and satellite operators Iridium Communications and Spire Global.