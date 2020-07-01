Why extending the PPP application deadline might not help small businesses

The Senate is giving entrepreneurs more time to apply for emergency funding.

But it might not be enough for small-business owners.

The Paycheck Protection Program, the forgivable loan program that was established through the federal CARES Act, was originally intended to cover eight weeks of payroll costs, plus mortgage interest, utilities and rent expenses.

June 30 was supposed to be the last day for a bank to sign off on one of these loans, making the Senate's move an eleventh-hour save. To go into effect, the measure must clear the House and be signed by President Donald Trump.

Since the program first opened on April 3, about $520 billion has gone to small businesses.

More from Smart Tax Planning:

Uncle Sam is paying 5% interest on tax refunds. It's taxable

Fast rollout of PPP loans raises fraud risk, watchdog says

Treasury, IRS will not delay Tax Day a second time

However, accountants say that this move falls short — even as small-business owners grapple with a contracting economy and the possibility of closing even longer amid spikes in coronavirus cases.

"I don't know who is out there clamoring for these loans that didn't get them already," said Adam Markowitz, enrolled agent at Howard L. Markowitz PA CPA in Leesburg, Florida.

"Senators spoke about the hospitality and tourism industry, restaurants and bars," he said. "These companies already theoretically had gotten PPP, so they either need more of it or they need some other funding device."

Indeed, while the first $349 billion of PPP funding was claimed in the first two weeks, the second infusion of $310 billion on April 27 still hasn't been spent down.