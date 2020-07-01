How to switch careers in a pandemic

Joseph Wardenaar was an executive chef in Portland before the coronavirus hit. Now he's pursuing a career in computer programming.

Before the coronavirus crisis, Joseph Wardenaar was a successful chef in Portland, Oregon. At 36, he had worked his way up from line cook to executive chef at Irving Street Kitchen.

Then, nearly overnight, his career was over.

Having recently purchased a home and with a baby on the way, Wardenaar scrambled. Following a friend's advice, he found a software coding bootcamp and learned the popular computer programming language Python.

More from Personal Finance:

What unemployment benefits look like without that extra $600

These 5 remote jobs pay more than $60,000 a year

The rules of job hunting have changed

"If there is something else I can do that allows me to support my family, then it's something I definitely want to pursue," he said.

Armed with a certificate from online tech school Treehouse, Wardenaar is currently applying for positions as a junior developer while living off state unemployment benefits, plus the extra $600 federally funded supplement.

"It is a great time to upskill yourself," said Brandi Frattini, talent acquisition lead at CareerBuilder.