Watch live: Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses coronavirus developments with the JAMA Network

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House's coronavirus task force, is scheduled to hold a discussion Thursday with the the Journal of the American Medical Association about the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The discussion comes as the U.S. reported more than 50,600 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the largest single-day increase since the beginning of the outbreak, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The record-breaking increase in new coronavirus cases continues to push the U.S. farther beyond what some previously thought was its peak earlier this year.

Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, along with other top U.S. health officials appeared before Congress Tuesday in a hearing held by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Fauci told the committee that daily new cases in the U.S. could surpass 100,000 new infections per day if the outbreak continues at its current pace.

"I'm very concerned and I'm not satisfied with what's going on because we're going in the wrong direction if you look at the curves of the new cases, so we really have got to do something about that and we need to do it quickly," he told senators Tuesday.

