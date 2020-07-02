Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Health and Science

Health and Science

Watch live: Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses coronavirus developments with the JAMA Network

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House's coronavirus task force, is scheduled to hold a discussion Thursday with the the Journal of the American Medical Association about the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The discussion comes as the U.S. reported more than 50,600 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the largest single-day increase since the beginning of the outbreak, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The record-breaking increase in new coronavirus cases continues to push the U.S. farther beyond what some previously thought was its peak earlier this year.

Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, along with other top U.S. health officials appeared before Congress Tuesday in a hearing held by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Fauci told the committee that daily new cases in the U.S. could surpass 100,000 new infections per day if the outbreak continues at its current pace.

"I'm very concerned and I'm not satisfied with what's going on because we're going in the wrong direction if you look at the curves of the new cases, so we really have got to do something about that and we need to do it quickly," he told senators Tuesday.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.

CNBC NEWSLETTERS

Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

Please choose a subscription

Please enter a valid email address
Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and service. Privacy Policy.