Air travel jumps over July 4 weekend, but down more than 70% from 2019

More travelers took to the skies over the July 4 weekend, but airlines are still facing paltry demand compared with last summer because of the pandemic.

An average of 661,811 people a day passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints in the first five days of July, a more than 90% jump from the same period last month and more than five times the number logged during the first five days of April, TSA data released Monday showed.

TSA's holiday weekend traffic is down more than 72% from the same period of 2019, underscoring airlines' struggle to attract travelers amid the pandemic this summer, usually the peak travel period.