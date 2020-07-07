Texas says new coronavirus cases jumped by more than 10,000 for the first time

A man gets tested for coronavirus at a COVID19 testing center on July 7, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

Texas reported more than 10,000 additional Covid-19 cases Tuesday, a record-breaking daily surge in cases as the state responds to a growing outbreak and an increase in hospitalizations.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission reported 10,028 new cases, which surpasses the state's previous record of nearly 8,260 cases set on July 4.

There were 9,268 people in the state's hospitals with Covid-19 as of Tuesday, another daily record. Public health experts watch hospitalizations closely because it can indicate how severe an outbreak is in an area. It's considered a better measure than new cases because it's not as reliant on the availability of testing.

The state has also reported a jump in the percentage of total test returning positive since mid-June, now hovering around 13.5% on average as of Monday. Gov. Greg Abbott has previously noted that a positivity rate above 10% would be a warning flag for the state.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.