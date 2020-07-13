Property developers rush to attract Hong Kong residents amid uncertainty over new law

An event held in Hong Kong for investors interested in U.K. property. Uptin Saiidi | CNBC

According to Hong Kong's statistics and census department, some 29,200 residents left Hong Kong last year amid months of social unrest. It was the highest number of departures since 2012, according to Caixin Global and Bloomberg.

Emigration ads on social media

In the past month, ads promoting emigration and international real estate investments have flooded Hong Kong users' social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The ads, seen by CNBC, boast slogans like: "Now is the time to consider UK real estate," "Attend our free webinar on path to United States green car for Hong Kong residents" and "Create a new life in Australia or New Zealand." The biggest interest is in the U.K. — where some ads even reference recent announcements in which the U.K. said it would grant up to 3 million people in Hong Kong a path to citizenship, through a British National (Overseas) passport (BNO). The document was offered to select Hong Kong citizens before the territory was handed over to China in 1997 and currently offers passport holders access to British consular assistance and the right to stay in the U.K. for six months. China has called the U.K. announcement "a gross interference in China's internal affairs." Mohamad Nasir, a U.K.-based investment consultant at NPP Investments, said there's been a spike in the number of inquiries from Hong Kong about its properties in Manchester. "We've probably seen a 200% increase in the past week alone," he said.

Three separate ads seen by CNBC promote overseas properties to Hong Kong investors

While he usually works with Hong Kong clients who are primarily seeking investment properties, Nasir said he's now getting less inquiries about rental income and receiving more questions about lifestyle and immigration. "They're saying, 'I'm looking to invest, but also I'm potentially looking to move over as well — within the next six months to 12 months,'" he added. His firm is just one of many seeing a surge in demand from a widening demographic of Hong Kongers. "A lot of the wealthy, wealthy Hong Kongers already have a footprint in the U.K. and they've already started some of that displacement of capital or diversification of capital outside of Hong Kong," said James Dempsey, Asia sales director at BuyAssociation, an investment consultancy specializing in the U.K. market. The firm sells properties in key cities in the U.K. and said it's experiencing one of the biggest spikes the business has seen. "The BNO passport status has really influenced the general public," Dempsey said. "The biggest fuel at the moment is your everyday person in Hong Kong and that's why we're seeing such an increase in inquiries and transactions." The increasing interest from global developers is not just coming from the U.K. The DLF Camellias Gurgaon, a luxury real estate project in New Delhi, has shifted much of its attention from the U.S. and U.K. to focus on Hong Kong buyers. "There is a heightened interest now, triggered in a market like Hong Kong by the political slight instability, or anxiety in which kind of overlays the Covid anxiety," Karan Kumar, chief marketing officer at DLF Limited said. "It's only more appropriate for us to reach out to that market more directly."

From the US to the UK

Hong Kong investors purchasing investment properties overseas isn't new. Kingston Lai, who founded Asia Bankers Club in the city in 2012, wanted his company to be a place that offers alternative investments services, mainly through investing in real estate abroad. At a recent event in Hong Kong, he spoke to crowds — first in English, then in Cantonese — to educate attendees on both lifestyle and investment options for a new Manchester development. "When they see the U.K. property market still at a very good level, the sterling is cheap, they want to plan ahead," he told CNBC. "It's planning ahead for their kids' education, maybe for themselves at some point." Before the protests broke out in Hong Kong last year, CNBC attended an event hosted by the firm which sold units to a yet-to-be-opened Manhattan skyscraper.

At the moment, the majority of Hong Kong nationals are most excited, or most enthusiastic, about the Canadian program and what's going on with the U.K. Brennan Sim senior vice president, EB5 United