Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at The Library of Congress on February 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Wednesday, one day after she was admitted with a possible infection, a Supreme Court spokesperson said in a statement.

"She is home and doing well," the spokesperson said.

The 87-year-old liberal was treated after reporting fever and chills and underwent a procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed in August. On Tuesday, the court said that Ginsburg would remain in the hospital "for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

Ginsburg's health has attracted widespread concern because a vacancy on the court could allow President Donald Trump to nominate a conservative replacement who could tilt the ideological balance of the nine-member panel for years to come.

The Supreme Court's most recent term ended last week, marking the completion of the first full term with both of Trump's appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, on the bench. The justices will next hear arguments in October.

As a precaution against the spread of Covid-19, the top court closed its building to the public and in May heard arguments by phone for the first time in its history. Ginsburg at one point called into an argument from Johns Hopkins after being treated for a benign gallbladder condition.

A number of the justices are at advanced risk of being affected by the disease because of their age or underlying conditions. Six justices are 65 or older: Ginsburg; Chief Justice John Roberts; and Justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito, and Sonia Sotomayor.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.