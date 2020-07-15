UK denies Trump influenced decision to ban China's Huawei from 5G networks

President Donald Trump did not directly influence the U.K. government's decision to ban Huawei equipment from its 5G networks, a British minister said Wednesday.

"We all know Donald Trump, don't we?" Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. "All sorts of people can try to claim credit for the decision but this was based on a technical assessment by the National Cyber Security Centre."

Hancock was responding to a question about Trump's comments on the policy change. The U.S. leader said Tuesday that he was the one who had convinced countries such as Britain to block Huawei.

"We convinced many countries, many countries, I did this myself for the most part, not to use Huawei, because we think it is an unsafe security risk, it's a big security risk," Trump said, according to Reuters.

Trump may not be able to take all the credit for the U.K. ditching Huawei from its rollout of super-fast 5G mobile networks. But it is his administration's introduction of new sanctions on the Chinese telecommunications firm that officials said ultimately led to a reversal in policy.