5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Wall Street under pressure after Dow's 4-day win streak

2. Retail sales, jobless claims on economic calendar

The government releases two key economic reports at 8:30 a.m. ET, with economists expecting a 5.2% advance in June retail sales and 1.25 million first-time jobless claims for the week ending July 11. The worsening coronavirus outbreak could hamper spending in August if consumers were to stay home in states seeing infection spikes, economists said. May retail sales jumped by a surprising 17.4%. For the week ending July 4, initial filings for unemployment benefits totaled 1.31 million, down from the previous week but still the 15th straight week above 1 million. The past two months have seen total growth of 7.5 million in nonfarm jobs as the unemployment rate has dropped from a pandemic high of 14.7% to 11.1%.

3. China's economy bounced back to growth in Q2

China has become the world's first major economy to return to expansion during the pandemic. China said its gross domestic product grew by 3.2% in the second quarter, beating analyst expectations and rebounding from the first quarter's 6.8% contraction.

China, where the coronavirus originated late last year, was first to feel the economic bite but also the first to start emerging from strict lockdowns. Despite the China's GDP rebound and the opening day 200% surge in shares of China's largest chipmaker SMIC, the Shanghai Composite sank 4.5% Thursday.

4. Biden opens double-digit lead nationally over Trump

Joe Biden and Donald Trump Ron Adar | Echoes Wire | Barcroft Media via Getty Images; Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds an 11-point lead nationally over President Donald Trump, according to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Seven in 10 respondents said the country is on the wrong track, with majorities disapproving of Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis and race relations. With less than four months before the November election, Trump said he's removing Brad Parscale as his campaign manager and promoting veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien to lead his 2020 reelection effort. Parscale will oversee the campaign's digital and data strategies and continue to be a senior advisor to the campaign.

5. Twitter accounts of Musk, Biden and others hacked

Elon Musk looks on as US President Donald Trump attends SpaceX launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 27, 2020. Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

More than a dozen high-profile Twitter accounts, including those from Apple, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Biden and former President Barack Obama, were hacked Wednesday and displayed tweets telling followers to send bitcoin to a specific address. Shares of Twitter were sinking 5% in Thursday's premarket trading. Shares of American Airlines were also moving lower in the premarket, dropping about 4%, after the carrier warned about 25,000 front-line employees — roughly 29% of its U.S. mainline workforce — that they could be furloughed this fall. American is the latest carrier to prepare staff for job cuts as surges in coronavirus cases dash hopes for a quick rebound in travel demand.