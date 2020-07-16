Bipartisan bill to prevent costly Medicare mistakes advances in the House

Medicare might become a bit easier to navigate.

A congressional measure that would help prevent costly enrollment mistakes cleared a House committee on Wednesday as part of a group of bipartisan-backed health-care bills. The next step would be a vote by the full chamber, although it's uncertain when that might occur.

"The intent was for all those health bills in the committee markup to be nonpartisan and noncontroversial," said Lindsey Copeland, federal policy director for the Medicare Rights Center, an advocacy group. "We hope the [BENES Act] makes it to the floor pretty easily."

A companion bill in the Senate continues to idle in the Finance Committee.The Medicare-related measure in the House, called the BENES Act, would do several things, including eliminating certain delays between signup and coverage, as well as offer outreach to people about their responsibilities as they near the Medicare-eligible age of 65.

Roughly 62.4 million individuals — the majority of whom are 65 or older — are enrolled in Medicare. While people who tap Social Security before that Medicare-eligible age are automatically enrolled, a growing share of older folks are delaying their benefits beyond that age, research shows.

In 2016, 60% of 65-year-olds were on Social Security, compared with 92% in 2002, according to a 2019 report from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission.

The upshot is that consumer advocates expect a growing number of older individuals to run into costly mistakes when they enroll in basic Medicare, which consists of Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (outpatient care and medical equipment). While there are no late-enrollment penalties related to Part A, the same can't be said for signing up late for Part B.

That penalty, which equates to 10% of the standard Part B premium for each 12 months that you should have been enrolled but were not, also can increase each year as the premium adjusts annually. Be aware that 65-year-olds who meet an exception — for example, they have qualifying group health insurance at work — can delay enrolling. However, down the road when they lose that coverage, they still have deadlines to meet (or potentially face those same late enrollment penalties).