A rare pair of Michael Jordan's sneakers expected to fetch as much $550,000 in auction

Michael Jordan game-worn collectibles continue to reach new heights, nearly two decades after the Chicago Bulls icon hung up his laces for good.

On Thursday, Christie's Auction House and Stadium Goods announced they are partnering on a unique sale offering "the the most comprehensive sneaker record of Michael Jordan's era-defining Chicago Bulls career."

Jordan sneaker sales have taken off this year. After the airing of the ESPN and Netflix documentary, "The Last Dance," there's been renewed interest in anything and everything related to the basketball icon. As auction houses look to attract a younger audience, they are looking to Jordan to do so. In May, Sotheby's sold a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s for $560,000 to become the most expensive sneakers ever sold.

"This highly-curated sale marks Christie's entry into a new collecting category that merges sports' history, art, fashion, and contemporary lifestyle following the great success of our Hype sale in December 2019," Aline Sylla-Walbaum, Global managing director of Luxury at Christie's said in a statement.

The highlights of the sale include a pair of 1984 Nike Air Ship high-top sneakers that were worn during Jordan's rookie year. The shoe is expected to fetch between $350,000 to $550,000 and includes his famous mismatched size 13.5 left shoe, and size 13 right. Christie's said the pair was sourced from a New Jersey Nets equipment manager. Jordan only wore the Air Ship in the NBA preseason and early games during his rookie year, making them extremely rare to find.