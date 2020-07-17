In an apparent break with Trump, Pentagon effectively bans Confederate flag from U.S. military installations

Supporters of Confederate statues and symbols display a Confederate flag under a U.S. flag during the Lee-Jackson Day state holiday in Lexington, Virginia, U.S. January 17, 2020.

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Friday unveiled what's effectively a ban on public displays of the Confederate flag on U.S. military installations.

The policy change may draw ire from President Donald Trump, who said last month that his administration would "not even consider" the removal of Confederate symbols.

The carefully worded policy approved by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Thursday does not specifically mention the Confederate battle flag. Instead it clarifies that the American flag is the "principal flag we are authorized and encouraged to display."

The memo also lists authorized flags that may be displayed. The Confederate flag is not named.

"The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols," Esper wrote in a Friday memo explaining the policy change. "With this change in policy, we will further improve the morale, cohesion, and readiness of the force in defense of our great nation," the statement added.

A push to remove Confederate symbols has gained renewed force after the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

Esper recently told lawmakers that a process was underway to evaluate the potential removal of Confederate symbols from U.S. military installations.