AMC pushes reopening to August as Hollywood continues to shift movie slate

A medical worker wearing a mask walks near the AMC movie theater in Times Square amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 7, 2020 in New York City.

AMC will wait until August to reopen its movie theaters in the U.S., the company said Thursday.

The largest exhibitor in the U.S. had planned on reopening in July, a few weeks before the release of Warner Bros. "Tenet" and Disney's "Mulan." However, after "Tenet" was delayed indefinitely, AMC is shifting its strategy.

Other big movie theater chains could also delay their July openings.

"Mulan" is currently slated for release on Aug. 21, although there is speculation that if coronavirus cases continue to spike, Disney could postpone that release in the U.S., as well. "Tenet," which had been used as an anchor for movie theater reopenings, does not have a new release date, though Warner Bros. is expected to announce one in the coming days.

Last week, less than 17% of the 5,440 movie theater locations in the U.S. were open to the public, according to data from Comscore. A little over a tenth of those cinemas were drive-in locations.

Heading into August, 24.5% of indoor cinemas nationwide are expected to remain closed due to state regulations on what businesses are permitted to operate during the coronavirus pandemic. That includes New Jersey, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina. New York recently announced plans to allow theaters to reopen.

However, even if a large number of theaters were to open in late July, there are fears that moviegoers would not show up. According to a survey in mid-July conducted by Morning Consult, a global data intelligence company, only around 20% of consumers feel comfortable going to the movies right now.