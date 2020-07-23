Microsoft unveils new Xbox games ahead of next-gen console war with Sony

Phil Spencer, executive vice president at Microsoft, speaks at the company's Xbox One X reveal event ahead of the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 11, 2017.

Microsoft pulled the wraps off a slew of new video games in a bid to impress gamers ahead of the release of its upcoming Xbox Series X console.

The company kicked off its hotly-anticipated online games showcase Thursday with gameplay from its upcoming "Halo Infinite" title, which is the sixth main instalment in the "Halo" franchise. The game series is arguably one of the defining franchises of Microsoft's Xbox brand.

The "Halo Infinite" reveal began with a look at the sci-fi shooter game's campaign story, which features main protagonist Master Chief battling alien enemies in similar fashion to its predecessors. Players will this time able to use a grappling hook to get up close and personal with enemies. The game also features a new villain named War Chief Escharum.

One surprising announcement from Microsoft came in the form of "Fable," the first new title in the role-playing game franchise of the same name after developer Lionhead was closed in 2016. The unveiling of the game was scant on detail.