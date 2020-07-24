Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison, again, after judge says book ban was retaliation

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at his Manhattan apartment after being released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence under home confinement in New York, May 21, 2020.

Michael Cohen was released from prison Friday, a day after a judge ruled that President Donald Trump's former lawyer was improperly returned there in retaliation for failing to agree to a ban on publishing a planned book about Trump.

"I just spoke with my client as he left FCI Otisville," said Cohen's lawyer Danya Perry.

"He is extremely gratified that the court upheld his fundamental constitutional right to speak freely and publicly, and he looks forward to doing exactly that."

Cohen, who was first furloughed from the prison in late May, was picked up by his son, who drove him back to their apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side. He will serve out the remainder of his three-year criminal sentence there under home confinement.

His term is due to end Nov. 22, 2021.

Cohen, 53, originally was furloughed as part of a Bureau of Prison's program to reduce inmate population during the coronavirus pandemic.

But he was taken into custody on July 9 at a meeting with a U.S. Probation official to discuss the conditions of his home confinement.

Jeffrey Levine, another lawyer for Cohen, said that during the meeting Cohen had balked at the condition that would ban him from speaking to reporters, posting on social media and publishing a book. Cohen plans to publish that book, which will be critical of Trump, before the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors said Cohen became combative at the meeting and refused to agree to any of the conditions, such as a ban on speaking to felons, having family members do his food shopping and submitting to electronic monitoring.

Cohen sued the Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons this week seeking his release. He claimed he was reimprisoned because he is writing the Trump book.