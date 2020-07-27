Beijing would prefer Trump be reelected as it gives China an advantage internationally, analyst says

China would prefer to see U.S. President Donald Trump win a second term in office as it would allow Beijing to continue to pursue its international ambitions, said an analyst on Monday.

"Bluntly, Beijing would prefer to see the Trump administration continue," said Rodger Baker, senior vice president of strategic analysis at Stratfor, a consultancy.

"The reason is that at least, thus far, the way the Trump administration has acted and the perception internationally of that administration — and what you see going on domestically inside the United States and the polarization inside the United States — gives Beijing an advantage," said Baker.

He added that what Beijing would really fear is a concerted U.S. policy and a coordinated international policy that constrains China.

U.S.-China relations have become increasingly strained in recent years as the two sides spar on a range of issues, culminating in the closure of two consulates in the last week.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a sweeping address at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, saying the U.S. will no longer tolerate Beijing's playbook to usurp global order and calling on allies to "induce China to change."

Pompeo also called for the engagement and empowerment of the Chinese people, whom he described as "dynamic and freedom-loving people who are completely distinct from the Chinese Communist Party."