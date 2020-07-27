Flag lowered as U.S. departs Chengdu consulate in China

A worker attempts to remove the wall insignia of the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province, on July 26, 2020.

The U.S. says it has closed its consulate in Chengdu, China. China ordered the consulate closed in retaliation for a U.S. order to shut down the Chinese Consulate in Houston last week.

A statement from the State Department said that the consulate suspended operations at 10 a.m. on Monday. It expressed disappointment at China's decision and said the U.S. would try to continue its outreach to the region through its other missions in China.

The consulate in southwestern China "has stood at the center of our relations with the people in Western China, including Tibet, for 35 years," the statement said.

State broadcaster CCTV said on its social media account that the American flag was lowered at 6:18 a.m. on Monday at the U.S. mission in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province.

Police have closed off a two to three block area around the consulate, cutting off virtually any view of the property. Vehicles could be seen moving in the distance behind multiple police lines.

China ordered the closing of the consulate on Friday in retaliation for a U.S. order to close the Chinese Consulate in Houston. The tit-for-tat closings marked a significant escalation in the tensions between the two countries over a range of issues, including trade, technology, security and human rights.