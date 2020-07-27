Here's how many people withdrew $100,000 from their 401(k) accounts due to coronavirus

Months of economic uncertainty have driven people to turn toward a normally forbidden pot of cash: their retirement savings.

The CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law this spring, allows individuals affected by the pandemic to take emergency withdrawals of up to $100,000 from their retirement plans.

Savers under age 59½ can now withdraw the sums from their 401(k) and 403(b) accounts without the usual 10% early withdrawal penalty. This also applies to individual retirement accounts.

As more people lose their jobs and millions more face the risk of losing their $600 weekly enhanced federal unemployment benefit, savers have started tapping their retirement accounts.

Indeed, 17% of all distributions taken by savers between April 6 and June 26 were "coronavirus-related distributions," according to an ADP analysis of plans it manages.

At Fidelity, 711,000 individuals took a CARES distribution between April 1 and June 30, accounting for 3% of the company's eligible 401(k) and 403(b) plan participants.

Savers took a median coronavirus-related distribution of $4,800 from their plans, but some 18,600 participants asked for the full $100,000, Fidelity found.

Meanwhile, 2% of retirement plan savers at Vanguard took a coronavirus-related distribution through May 31. Of these, 4% were for the maximum amount of $100,000.

"It's a double-edged sword," said Kristin Andreski, senior vice president and general manager of ADP Retirement Services.