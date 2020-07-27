U.S. diplomatic footprint in China shrinks as tensions between Washington and Beijing intensify

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration closed its consulate in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Monday, reducing America's diplomatic footprint in the world's second-largest economy as relations between Washington and Beijing hit a boiling point.

The U.S. Consulate in Chengdu opened 35 years ago and up until Monday employed 200 people, of which 50 were U.S. diplomats and 150 were local hires, according to the consulate website.

U.S. Marines lowered the American flag that once flew over the consulate and a covering was placed over the plaque marking its entrance as the U.S. diplomatic staff left its mission in compliance with a Chinese order.

Relations between the world's two largest economies have plunged to their worst point in years over a variety of issues, ranging from trade and cybersecurity to the Covid-19 pandemic, to China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its growing clampdown on Hong Kong's autonomy.

On Friday morning, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed the U.S. Embassy in Beijing to cease operations at its consulate in Chengdu, a city in southwest China's Sichuan province.

"The consulate has stood at the center of our relations with the people in Western China, including Tibet, for 35 years. We are disappointed by the Chinese Communist Party's decision and will strive to continue our outreach to the people in this important region through our other posts in China," a Department of State spokesperson said.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said some U.S. Chengdu consulate personnel were "conducting activities not in line with their identities" and had harmed China's security interests, but would not elaborate.

"The current situation in China-U.S. relations is not what China desires to see and the U.S. is responsible for all this. We once again urge the U.S. to immediately retract its wrong decision and create necessary conditions for bringing the bilateral relationship back on track," he added.