Watch live: President Trump hosts coronavirus briefing at biotech firm in North Carolina

President Donald Trump is scheduled Monday to hold a coronavirus briefing at the Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Fujifilm is helping to work on a coronavirus vaccine by Novavax, which was awarded $1.6 billion by the federal government to help develop the vaccine. The award was made as part of "Operation Warp Speed," the White House program aimed at accelerating access to vaccines and treatments to fight the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

On Sunday, Moderna announced that it received an additional $472 million from the U.S. government to support the development of its potential coronavirus vaccine. That brings the total amount of U.S. funding for Moderna's vaccine efforts to about $955 million.

The U.S.-based biotech firm also announced Monday that it was beginning its phase three trial with at least 30,000 participants. White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said results will likely be available by November.

Trump has recently sought to reinvigorate his messaging around the coronavirus, which has infected more than 4.2 million people in the U.S. and killed at least 147,200, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Last week, he resumed hosting coronavirus briefings at the White House, where he encouraged Americans to wear masks when unable to socially distance and cautioned that the U.S. outbreak will probably "get worse before it gets better."