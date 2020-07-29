This plan to fix Social Security could be part of the HEALS Act. Some worry it may lead to benefit cuts

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, stops to speak to reporters as he arrives for the Senate Republicans weekly lunch on Tuesday, June, 9, 2020.

While Washington lawmakers negotiate over how much money to inject into a U.S. economy battered by Covid-19, one group of politicians hopes to also start fixing ailing funds for Social Security, Medicare and the nation's highways.

This week, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and 14 co-sponsors introduced a bill for inclusion in the next relief package. It's an updated version of legislation Romney introduced last year.

The bill is called the Time to Rescue United States' Trusts Act, or TRUST Act, of 2020. The proposal would create bipartisan committees to come up with plans to fix the solvency of the various trust funds that support the programs.

More from Personal Finance:

How upcoming stimulus legislation could affect Social Security

Social Security's trust funds at risk of running dry amid pandemic

Fed keeps rates near zero. Here's what that means for your wallet

Any bills proposed by the committees would be fast-tracked for consideration by both the House and Senate.

Though it has bipartisan support, some advocacy organizations for retirees think the TRUST Act really spells trouble for the endangered funds and seniors' Social Security benefits.

"It's an attempt to go behind closed doors to divert political accountability for taking a vote the American people don't want," said Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, an advocacy organization.