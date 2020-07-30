Chubb CEO on insuring in a pandemic: 'It's unlike any other catastrophe'

Chubb Chairman and CEO Evan Greenberg told CNBC on Thursday the insurance industry is confronting an event like no other when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It has no time limit, and it has no geographic bounds," Greenberg said on "Squawk Box." "For business interruption, the loss is essentially infinite, and insurers have a finite balance sheet."

"So, the insurance industry's ability to take pandemic risk is very limited," he added.

The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted how property and casualty insurance companies typically do not cover pandemics. However, as the crisis has forced the closure of a record number of businesses, with losses estimated to be $1 trillion, according to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, the industry has initiated a conversation with the government about a subsidized response to business interruption insurance.

Greenberg said that in a situation like a pandemic, the cooperation between public and private entities is critical. Chubb has released a two-prong proposal in that spirit: one program for small business and one for medium and large business.

Small businesses would receive a predetermined payout based on payroll, if a pandemic lockdown were to be declared, while medium and large businesses would receive an indemnity-based payout. In each case, Chubb would assume up to $15 billion, which grows over the next 20 years. In a unique move, the government would assume the rest of the risk in Chubb's proposal.

"The government takes the tail risk, and limits the amount of liability insurance the company would take," said Greenberg. "Insurers could play a broader role in assuming coverage in the future, should we have future pandemics."

Greenberg highlighted the unprecedented need this pandemic has revealed for payouts.

"Fundamentally you're equating, just for business interruption, losses very close to those of Hurricane Katrina," Greenberg said, referring to the deadly 2005 storm that caused over $100 billion in damage.

And the expenses don't stop at business interruption.

"We still have to pay workers compensation, liability protections, and all kinds of other insurance exposures that will be incurred," Greenberg added.