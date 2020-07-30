Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.

How to start a business during the coronavirus shutdown using skills you already have

Robert Exley Jr.@robertexley
VIDEO3:0603:06
How to turn a side gig into your own company
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.

The coronavirus shutdown can be the perfect opportunity for you to to become an entrepreneur, according to best-selling author Patrice Washington. 

Washington lost her real estate business in 2008 and spent the next decade building a new career helping others with their finances. She is also the host of "The Redefining Wealth Podcast."

The 39-year-old author recommends that you start you identifying your natural talents and building a business tailored to your specific skills.   

Check out this video to learn her four-step process to starting a new career and to see examples of companies she's helped others start. 

More from Invest in You:

'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic
Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise
How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.