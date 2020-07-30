How to start a business during the coronavirus shutdown using skills you already have

The coronavirus shutdown can be the perfect opportunity for you to to become an entrepreneur, according to best-selling author Patrice Washington.

Washington lost her real estate business in 2008 and spent the next decade building a new career helping others with their finances. She is also the host of "The Redefining Wealth Podcast."

The 39-year-old author recommends that you start you identifying your natural talents and building a business tailored to your specific skills.

Check out this video to learn her four-step process to starting a new career and to see examples of companies she's helped others start.