Soccer star Megan Rapinoe speaks out about race and change as part of new Nike campaign

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe says the world has gone through big changes this year when it comes to race and equality but the conversation needs to continue.

"Players may be back on the pitch, but we are not going back to an old normal. We need to continue to reimagine this world and make it better," she said in a statement.

It's a cause that's personal to Rapinoe. The two-time World Cup champion has been an advocate for equality throughout her career. She was the first White U.S. pro athlete outside of the NFL to kneel during the national anthem. That was on Sept. 4, 2016, just eight days after Colin Kaepernick gained notoriety for his silent protest during a 49ers preseason game.

"The fact that people are finally starting to really listen and truly believe what Colin has been saying. They're starting to finally see and hear the collective experience of black and brown people in this country — whether it's the larger terrorizing of communities, or the less violent micro aggressions," she added.

Rapinoe said it's a great first step, but we need to continue to work to "dismantle the broken system."

The 35-year-old Rapinoe, named the 2019 Best FIFA Women's player, said she's grateful for all the organizers and activists of the Black Lives Matters Movement who have been doing so much work over the past few months.

"They really have given the country an opportunity to remake this world in a better way. ... I think we should all be very thankful for them doing this work to put us in a position where we have a template and we have a really, really amazing groundwork and foundation laid that — at the heart — is about respecting the creating equality for all people."

As Rapinoe seeks to continue the conversation, she is starring in a new Nike campaign about athletes advocating for change and standing up for their communities.

The short film is designed to show the commonalities shared by athletes around the world and some of the challenges they must overcome, whether it's bouncing back after an injury, seeking equal rights or handling things that are out of their control, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

You Can't Stop Us" will debut on TV as part of National Basketball Association tipoff on Thursday. The spot will feature a montage of 36 pairs of Nike athletes including LeBron James, Serena Williams and Kaepernick.