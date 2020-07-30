Pompeo slams U.S. tech firms for downplaying Chinese cyber threat to lawmakers

Mike Pompeo, U.S. secretary of state, sits during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Pompeo is testifying on the State Department's fiscal 2021 budget request.

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed U.S. tech companies on Thursday for their lack of transparency in regards to the breadth and depth of intellectual property theft the Chinese government conducts on American industries.

"The idea that anyone in the tech space could not know of what the Chinese Communist Party is attempting to steal and the cyberattacks they are making seems incredulous to me," Pompeo said before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Pompeo's comments come a day after the CEOs of tech giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google testified before the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust. When asked by lawmakers if China steals technology from U.S. tech firms, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos largely downplayed the notion.

"Only the CEO of Facebook said, 'yes absolutely,'" Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told Pompeo, referring to the tech CEO testimonies. "So Apple, Google and Amazon answered that question by saying either they hadn't experienced it or they've read that somewhere but wouldn't comment further," Rubio explained. "Why would three of the four CEOs of the four largest tech companies headquartered in the United States be afraid to answer that question?" he added.

"I can only speculate, it's patently clear to anyone who is watching that the Chinese are engaged in intense efforts of intellectual property threat, including technology," Pompeo responded.

U.S. officials have long complained that Chinese intellectual property theft has threatens national security and has cost the economy billions of dollars in revenue and thousands of jobs. Beijing maintains it does not engage in intellectual property theft.

Senator Cory Gardner, R-Co., also questioned Pompeo on the testimony given by tech CEOs, reiterating that tech leaders said they were largely unaware of Chinese espionage, the nation's top diplomat quipped, "well, they need to get out more."

"I mean there's a long history, a decades-long history of Chinese intellectual property threat, including against technologies," Pompeo added, saying that the Chinese government is "completely willing to bully and to threaten" companies.