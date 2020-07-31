Hong Kong postpones election for a year as coronavirus cases surge

Hong Kong's legislative council election will be postponed by a year, the city's leader Carrie Lam announced Friday amid a new surge in coronavirus cases.

The vote was initially scheduled to take place on Sept. 6 but will now take place on Sept. 5, 2021, according to Lam. She said that central government supported the decision and it was taken to safeguard people's health.

"The announcement I have to make today is the most difficult decision I've had to make in the past seven months," Lam said at a news conference, according to the Associated Press.

"We want to ensure fairness and public safety and health, and need to make sure the election is held in an open, fair and impartial manner. This decision is therefore essential," she said.

As of July 30, authorities reported 149 additional cases of Covid-19, bringing the city's total to at least 3,151, according to the city's health department.

Hong Kong was initially hailed for its response to the pandemic, and was able to avoid widespread lockdowns that many countries imposed to stem the spread of the disease. However, the coronavirus reemerged and confirmed cases reached new daily highs in recent weeks.

The postponement of the election came after Hong Kong authorities announced Thursday that 12 pro-democracy nominees have been disqualified from running in the upcoming elections. Among them was high profile activist, Joshua Wong, and incumbent lawmakers Dennis Kwok and Alvin Yeung.

According to Hong Kong law, an election can be postponed if the city's chief executive believes it is likely to be "obstructed, disrupted, undermined or seriously affected by riot or open violence or any danger to public health and safety." Voting typically has to take place within 14 days of the original date, but the city's leader also has power to make regulations when there are "occasions of emergency or public danger."

The disqualification of the pro-democracy candidates drew criticism overseas, including British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who slammed the move.

In a statement on the U.K. government's website, Raab said it was "clear they have been disqualified because of their political views, undermining the integrity of 'One Country, Two Systems' and the rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Joint Declaration and Hong Kong's Basic Law."