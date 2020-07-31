What to watch today: Stocks to rise slightly after strong earnings from large tech firms

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Ford Motor (F) lost 35 cents per share for the second quarter, considerably less than the $1.17 per share loss forecast by analysts. The automaker's revenue beat estimates, and it said it expected to have sufficient cash on hand for the remainder of 2020 even if demand falls or the coronavirus forces more plant shutdowns. Gilead Sciences (GILD) fell 34 cents shy of consensus with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share. The drug maker's revenue missed Wall Street forecasts and sales of key hepatitis C and HIV drugs fell during lockdowns. Gilead did raise its full-year sales forecast, due to expected contributions from sales of the Covid-19 treatment remdesivir. Shake Shack (SHAK) lost 45 cents per share for its latest quarter, 8 cents more than analysts were expecting, and the restaurant chain's revenue was slightly below estimates as well. The loss came as some restaurants shut down during pandemic lockdowns, although digital sales nearly doubled during the quarter. Under Armour (UAA) lost 31 cents per share, better than the loss of 41 cents per share analysts expected. Sales fell by 41% in the quarter to $707.6 million, but analysts had projected a more steep drop in revenues to $543.8 million. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) beat estimates by 4 cents with quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share, with revenue beating estimates as well. The consumer products company's organic sales were up by 5.5%, with increased demand for soap and cleaning products contributing to that rise.

WATERCOOLER